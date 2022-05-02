Fiery crash results in man's arrest in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit ends in a fiery crash.
The Austin Police Department says an officer tried to stop a white Chevy Silverado around 3:20 am Sunday for several traffic violations. A traffic stop was attempted in in the 500 block of West Oakland Avenue but police say the Silverado sped away, reaching over 70 miles per hour. The officer ended the chase due to safety concerns but police say the Silverado continued at a high rate of speed, going through a red light at 14th Street West and just missing an SUV that was crossing West Oakland southbound at 14th Street West on a green light.
Police say the Silverado then went out of control as in entered the 1600 block of West Oakland Avenue, heading into the south ditch toward Banfield Elementary School before the driver overcorrected, went into the north ditch and hit a tree. Police say the impact sheared off most of the rear of the Silverado and it wound up on the parallel frontage road, then caught fire. Officers approached the Silverado and say Melchor Barnabas, 23 of Austin, was found facedown under the passenger side dashboard. He was removed from the vehicle and another officer arrived to put out the truck fire with an extinguisher.
Police say Barnabas was the only one in the Silverado and was taken to Mayo Clinic in Austin.
Investigators say alcohol may have been a factor in this incident and the Minnesota State Patrol crash rescontructionist was called in. The Austin Police Department says it then arrested Barnabas at his home Monday morning after he was released from the hospital. He was taken to the Mower County Jail and the Mower County Attorney’s Office will review this incident for any potential criminal charges.
Austin police say this was one of seven suspected driving under the influence cases it handled between 11 pm Friday and 3:20 am Sunday.