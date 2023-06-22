Field of Flags fundraiser at Rochesterfest

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Field of Flags fundraiser at Rochesterfest

  • Updated
  • 0
Field of Flags

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Field of Flags at Rochesterfest is more than a stunning symbol of patriotism.  The goal is to raise funds to complete the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota.

There are 400 flags set up in a field at Rochesterfest for the fundraiser with an end goal of having a red ribbon tied to each flag by the end of the week. 

Bill Reiland, a retired Olmsted County sheriff and a board member of the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of SE MN, says, “I think it's great, I think it's long overdue. We have officers that were, gave their time, life, and efforts to the cause. We want to show them that they're gone but they are not forgotten."

He told us there are 41 fallen officers' names on the memorial, going as far back as the late 1800s. The goal of the memorial is to keep those names from disappearing.

Ribbons on the flags can be purchased at their booth at the festival or online for $10, and they will write the name of a loved one or hero in your life.

