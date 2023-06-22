Field of Flags fundraiser at Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Field of Flags at Rochesterfest is more than a stunning symbol of patriotism. The goal is to raise funds to complete the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota.
There are 400 flags set up in a field at Rochesterfest for the fundraiser with an end goal of having a red ribbon tied to each flag by the end of the week.
Bill Reiland, a retired Olmsted County sheriff and a board member of the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of SE MN, says, “I think it's great, I think it's long overdue. We have officers that were, gave their time, life, and efforts to the cause. We want to show them that they're gone but they are not forgotten."
He told us there are 41 fallen officers' names on the memorial, going as far back as the late 1800s. The goal of the memorial is to keep those names from disappearing.
Ribbons on the flags can be purchased at their booth at the festival or online for $10, and they will write the name of a loved one or hero in your life.