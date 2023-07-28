Fiddlehead Coffee Company closing Minnesota locations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Fiddlehead coffee announced they were closing their Minnesota locations this weekend in a Facebook post. Reasons cited for closing were health and financial issues.
Fiddlehead coffee is a local coffeeshop chain focused on bringing ethically sourced coffee to its customers. After 6 years in Rochester, the closing comes as a shock to some coffee drinkers.
Coffee drinker Ahad says, “I wanna go back to my country and when I come here Minnesota Rochester, I wanna see this coffee again. I don't want it destroy. Like I don't want this coffee destroyed.”
Lynn, first time Fiddlehead coffee drinker, says, “I'm disappointed because it's such a convenient location.”
Teresa, a Fiddlehead coffee fan, says, “Well I'm sad about it because I do enjoy the coffee and I'm sure alot of other people do too.”