Fiber internet project getting started in Harmony

HARMONY, Minn. - $2.5 million will be spent to extend fiber internet coverage to residents of Harmony.
That announcement was made Monday by Harmony Telephone during a short ceremony at Selvig Park.
“We are actively involved in the community. The city is more densely populated than the areas where we’ve secured federal and state grant dollars. In the end, Harmony is the homebase for our business and the board took action to move forward to invest in our community,” says Harmony Telephone CEO Jill Huffman.
Construction on the self-funded project will begin immediately and Harmony Telephone says residents will see signs of fiber doing into the ground before the end of August.
“My team is extremely excited to provide this reliable internet service and help subscribers set up wireless networks to allow for things such as telecommuting, real-time video monitoring of property and equipment, and viewing of streaming services. We don’t just put the fiber in the ground and leave, we have a robust customer service team right here,” says Huffman. “As a company owned by three cooperatives, we know customer service is our top priority.”
When completed, the project will provide service for just over 500 locations within the city limits of Harmony. Residents with questions about the project can call 507-886-2525.