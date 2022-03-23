Festival showcasing 'STEAM' fields

OSAGE, Iowa - No doubt about it, technology has become an every day part of our lives. That also goes for careers.
During Osage Schools' STEAM Festival Tuesday evening, students showcased and demonstrated various projects they've been working on in the classroom, including robots and coding. In addition, representatives from different industries and businesses, including KIMT Storm Team 3 meterologist Ryan Knapp, showcased what career opportunities are out there for students after graduation in the STEAM fields ('STEAM' stands for 'Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics').
5th grader Parker Hoisington took in all of the presentations and demonstrations, which included rube goldberg machines, space exploration, and even virtual reality.
"I think it's a fun experience to learn about things you didn't know."
Assistant librarian Susie Brandau, also known as Ms. B by students, showcased a virtual sandbox, which shows changes in physical geography.
"The kids just soak it up. They really do. They learn by doing."
As educators, she feels they are obligated to show what careers are possible for students.
"Computer science is in everything, every single job, and more and more jobs are out there that we don't know have been developed."
As for Hoisington, he encourages parents to explore what cool things their kids are learning about in the classroom.
"They should come here. It is fun and educational for their kids."