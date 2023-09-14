Feds spread $1 billion for tree plantings among US cities to reduce extreme heat and benefit health

FILE - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Hundreds of communities around the country will receive more than $1 billion in federal money to help them plant and maintain trees under a federal program that is intended to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature. Vilsack will announce the $1.13 billion in funding for 385 projects at an event Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, morning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)