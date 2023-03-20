Federal warning issued over new and deadlier fentanyl mix

WASHINGTON DC – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is issuing a warning about new drug mixture involving the deadly narcotic fentanyl.
The DEA says it has seen a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine. Xylazine, also known as “Tranq,” is a powerful sedative that has been approved for veterinary use in the United States. Experts say the xylazine and fentanyl drug mixtures place users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal overdose because xylazine is not an opioid. That means naloxone, also known as Narcan, does not reverse its effects
“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has every faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” says Administrator Anne Milgram. “DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 States. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug poisonings, with 66 percent of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The DEA says the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel in Mexico, using chemicals largely sourced from China, are primarily responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in communities across the United States.