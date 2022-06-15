Federal Reserve increase interest rates in highest hike since 1994

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Federal Reserve is pulling out all of its stops to help control sky high inflation, as it announced it would increase interest rates by .75%, the largest hike since 1994.
The interest rate hike will increase the benchmark rate, or the rate in which banks pay each other to borrow money, to 1.5% and 1.75%.
The last time the Federal Reserve had interest rates at 1.5% and 1.75% was well before the COVID-19 pandemic in Oct. of 2019.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates were at low levels while the economy was rebounding from a global shutdown.
Coulee Bank's Senior Loan Originator Deon Oden said the interest rate hike will affect Americans that use credit cards, hold some type of loan, as well as those that apply for a home equity line of credit.
"Before today it was 3.25%, so you add that .75 to that it will be 4.125% going forward. So, that will raise the level of payment on a home equity line of credit, which will be interest only. That effect in the market place is translates over from the mortgage side affecting that, meaning people who want second mortgages, home equity line of credits to do some home improvements and etc," Oden said.
However, Oden said despite rising interest rates, it is still a good time to purchase a home.
"If you can afford to buy a home and you can find one, buy it. As I stated previously, it is a long term investment. Rates will always ebb and flow. There will always be bull and bear markets and over the life of that home your interest rates may go up and may go down but in the end it will be worth more than you paid for and you will have more equity in it when you go to sell it whether it be your starter home or your end all be all home before you retire," Oden said.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again by the end of this year, which could be around 3.5%.
The Federal Reserve said it is trying to reduce inflation back to 2%, which could take another three years, according to The Federal Reserve.