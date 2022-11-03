Federal Reserve hikes interest rates for the 6th time this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 of a percentage point Wednesday.
During a year where the fed has already raised interest rates six times to combat inflation, we are seeing another increase at the same increment for the last four consecutive interest hikes.
With higher interest rates come higher costs in paying off debt - whether it's an auto loan, a mortgage for a home, or credit card debt.
This rise in interest rates has affected the housing market particularly in that a 30-year fixed rate loan has surpassed 7%.
It is expected that this will put more financial pressure on renters, buyers, and sellers across the board.
"The home market is shifting, and there is a push-pull between buyers and sellers," said Jill Schlesinger, CBS business analyst.
"It's market-by-market, but I still think that sellers have an advantage," Schlesinger said. "The interesting thing also is that home prices are decelerating."
When the year began, interest rates were only just above 3%.
These rates equate to higher monthly payments for those that are currently in the market to buy a home.
Interestingly enough, home prices are actually dropping, but this is because there is a limited amount of inventory in the market at this time.
Between skyrocketing interest rates and a lack of housing options, many will be left thinking twice before making a down payment on a home this year.