Federal prison sentence for Rochester jewelry store owner

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester business owner is going to federal prison for not paying his taxes.
Bernard James Benavidez, 62, is the owner and operator of Master Jewelers, Inc. He pleaded guilty in February to one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says due to its corporate structure, Master Jewelers was responsible for paying its own corporate taxes while Benavidez was independently responsible for reporting any salary, wages, or other compensation that Master Jewelers paid to him personally. However, prosecutors say Benavidez regularly and intentionally diverted significant portions of Master Jewelers’ gross sales into his personal bank accounts for the purpose of lowering tax liabilities.
According to court documents, Benavidez also sometimes directed customers to pay him personally for work he completed on behalf of the business. In addition, Master Jewelers also sold significant amounts of scrap metal as part of its business and Benavidez deposited the proceeds into his personal bank account instead of the corporate account to avoid the funds from being captured on tax returns.
Investigators say Benavidez successfully concealed $432,373.42 in Master Jewelers’ sales between 2013 and 2017, which resulted in unpaid tax liabilities of $147,006.96.
He has now been sentenced to six months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release.
“Financial crimes involving the concealment, diversion, and manipulation of business funds can be quite difficult to detect,” says Justin Campbell, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation, Chicago Field Office. “The sentencing of this individual underscores the fact that IRS-CI special agents are as meticulous as they are dedicated to bringing to justice business owners who attempt to evade their tax obligations.”