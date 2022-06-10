Federal prison sentence for Dodge County drug dealer

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Dodge County drug dealer is going to federal prison.
Matthew James Lyman, 48 of Mantorville, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Federal investigators say Lyman received multiple shipments of meth from Mexico between May 202 and January 2021, which he then distributed through southern Minnesota and sent drug proceeds back to his Mexican supplier.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says on January 17, 2021, law enforcement observed two money couriers leaving Lyman’s home. They were found to be in possession of approximately $119,000 in cash, an ounce of methamphetamine, and a loaded handgun. Lyman was stopped later that same day for a traffic violation and arrested for driving while intoxicated.
A search of Lyman’s vehicle turned up two firearms, three bricks of methamphetamine, and 3,500 M30 pills that contained fentanyl. Following his arrest, law enforcement recorded one of Lyman’s jail calls in which he directed an individual to recover more of his methamphetamine from an apartment in Rochester. Law enforcement searched the apartment and recovered approximately nine additional pounds of methamphetamine.
Lyman has now been sentenced to 12 years and three months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
This case was the result of investigations conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office.