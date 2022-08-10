Federal money to expand distance learning in southern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 – Riverland Community College is getting a $137,331 federal grant to provide distance learning to rural communities.
Riverland’s Technology and Learning Resources team will partner with six school districts in the region to deliver this program to Blue Earth High School, Grand Meadow High School, Lyle High School, Southland High School, Truman High School, and United South Central High School.
“This award aligns with Riverland’s mission to transform lives through excellence in service, education and career training,” says Riverland President Adenuga Atewologun. “Partnering with these school districts will increase access to education in the region, enabling us to make good on our vision to offer the best opportunity for every enrolled student to attain academic and career goals in an ever-changing world.”
The money is coming from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Distance Learning program.