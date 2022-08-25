Federal money going to "The Kitchen" in North Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Healthy Harvest North Iowa will share in $334,000 in federal grants designed to increase demand for specialty crops.
“Iowa has many specialty crop farmers, producers, and retailers and they do a wonderful job showcasing the diversity of Iowa agriculture,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “As locally produced foods remain in great demand and as we work to shorten our supply chains, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is pleased to partner with USDA to offer grants that help farmers diversify their offerings, expand their distribution channels, and improve marketing methods in ways that encourage consumers to choose Iowa grown products.”
Healthy Harvest North Iowa will get funding to partner with Simply Nourished – Mason City and local organizations to provide a shared-use kitchen space offering commercial-grade equipment, storage space, and technical assistance to businesses to support the development of value-added products from specialty crops, increase farm profitability, and decrease food waste in north Iowa.
11 other Iowa projects will also get part of the federal funding.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture received $1,368,798.17 for specialty crop initiatives in that state.