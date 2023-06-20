Federal Medical Center searching for more corrections officers and medical staff

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Federal Medical Center searching for more corrections officers and medical staff

Prisons are having a hard time filling out staffing positions across the country. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote tells us how Rochester's prison system is handling the shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Federal Medical Center is aiming to hire more corrections officers and nurses, as the country is facing a shortage of prison employees nationwide.

According to a Department of Justice report, about 21% of corrections officers positions funded by congress remain unfilled.

The Federal Medical Center is trying to avoid the negative impacts of this shortage by hosting a recruitment fair this Tuesday. The prison is trying to fill about 30 job vacancies: 15 for corrections officers and 15 for registered nurses and nursing assistants. Executive Assistant of the Federal Medical Center, Jennifer Holland, believes the pandemic opened up many job vacancies throughout the federal prison system and healthcare industry.

"We've got quite a few though, as does pretty much everyone in this area when it comes to any of the medical professions," said Holland.

A 2021 Federal Bureau of Prisons staff survey reports 78% of respondents describe their facility's correctional officers staffing as insufficient.

Interested applicants can learn more about the job positions here.

