Federal Medical Center searching for more corrections officers and medical staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Federal Medical Center is aiming to hire more corrections officers and nurses, as the country is facing a shortage of prison employees nationwide.
According to a Department of Justice report, about 21% of corrections officers positions funded by congress remain unfilled.
The Federal Medical Center is trying to avoid the negative impacts of this shortage by hosting a recruitment fair this Tuesday. The prison is trying to fill about 30 job vacancies: 15 for corrections officers and 15 for registered nurses and nursing assistants. Executive Assistant of the Federal Medical Center, Jennifer Holland, believes the pandemic opened up many job vacancies throughout the federal prison system and healthcare industry.
"We've got quite a few though, as does pretty much everyone in this area when it comes to any of the medical professions," said Holland.
A 2021 Federal Bureau of Prisons staff survey reports 78% of respondents describe their facility's correctional officers staffing as insufficient.
Interested applicants can learn more about the job positions here.