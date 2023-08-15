Federal lawsuit against Albert Lea pharmacies over drugs to treat COVID-19 is dismissed

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – A federal appeals court has sided with pharmacies in Albert Lea that refused to fill prescriptions for medications that would be used to treat COVID-19.
Court documents state that In 2021, William and Karla Salier had gotten prescriptions from a doctor in Missouri for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat their infection with COVID-19. William Salier had become seriously ill from the virus. Pharmacists at Walmart and Hy-Vee refused to fill those prescriptions. Karla Salier says the Walmart pharmacist rudely lectured her about the dangers of treating COVID-19 with ivermectin and the Hy-Vee pharmacist said it was against corporate policy to prescribe the drugs for COVID-19.
William and Karla Salier obtained and used a veterinary version of ivermectin meant for horses and other large animals and quickly recovered. The Saliers then sued Walmart and Hy-vee for violating their “common-law right to self-determination.”
A district court dismissed the Salier’s lawsuit and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit has done the same. It ruled that Minnesota law allows pharmacists to exercise independent judgment in filling prescriptions and notes that “the FDA and every government agency and major medical authority addressing the issued had denounced and recommended against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19,” and the FDA had revoked its initial emergency-use authorization to use hydroxychloroquine to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.