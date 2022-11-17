Federal jury returns verdict in child porn trial of man arrested in North Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man who was arrested in Mason City has been found not guilty of one federal child porn crime but convicted of two others.
Brandon Manning was indicted on January 12 for one count of receiving child pornography and two counts of possession of child porn. He was arrested the next day in Mason City.
Manning was accused of receiving images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between June 20 and December 11, 2019, and possessing images on a smartphone of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between March 2019 and March 2020.
His federal trial began Tuesday and the jury on Thursday acquitted Manning of receiving child porn but found him guilty on both possession charges. No sentencing date has been set.
According to federal court records, Manning was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in July 2013.