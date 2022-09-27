Federal judge overturns Iowa's 'ag gag' law for a third time

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&