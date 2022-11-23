Federal grant to support construction at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Over $500,000 in federal funding is going to Mitchell County Memorial Hospital.
First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the grant was included in the appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2022. Mitchell County Memorial Hospital will receive $662,700 to construct an addition to help treat more patients and provide family medicine and mental health services.
“These funds will help improve care for those in rural areas and expand access to critical services, including women's and mental health services,” says Congresswoman Hinson. “As a Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue to be a fierce advocate to bring investments back to Iowa and to support the needs of our rural communities."
Federal grants are also going to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Clayton County, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, and Grinnell Regional Medical Center in Poweshiek County.