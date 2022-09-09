Federal funding will allow enhancements to Historic Chateau Theatre and Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two Rochester landmarks are getting federal funding to help boost Med City tourism.
The $468,699 investment is part of the Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan.
The funds will allow for enhancements to Mayo Civic Center and Chateau Theatre making necessary improvements to restroom facilities to increase capacity for the theatre, and additional signage and exterior improvements to Mayo Civic Center increasing the capacity of both facilities.
“Both the Chateau Theatre and Mayo Civic Center are located in Rochester's cultural corridor, so we really see that this is is a really nice asset to build on the existing investment that the council continues to make in both of those facilities,” says Cindy Steinhauser, Deputy City Administrator for Development Services And Infrastructure.
This funding is available to communities every year and this year the city of Rochester was among those selected.
Once the city gains approval of grants the city anticipates work being completed over the next 6 months.
“Next summer I think people can expect to see greater opportunities for events at Chateau Theatre as well as exciting things happening at Mayo Civic Center because of the expanded use of that campus,” Steinhauser adds.
The investment is made possible by the American Rescue Plan, which Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith helped pass earlier this year.