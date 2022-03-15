Federal funding to benefit Rochester and southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Federal funding for projects aimed at improving Rochester and Southeast Minnesota have been secured by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.
Sen. Klobuchar says she's excited to finally have funding for the projects that will help improve infrastructure, provide resources for law enforcement, expand access to broadband and increase workforce development opportunities.
Specifically some of the projects will address water and wastewater infrastructure system in the city of Rochester at a cost of $935,000.
It will also provide $750,000 to address barriers to entry and advancement for women of color within construction related fields.
There is also $500,000 for the Rochester Police Department so adopt a records management system as a way to improve public safety.
Overall Klobuchar says she's excited for the future of Minnesota.
She said, "I think this really gives us the opportunity to put Minnesota at the front of the line and I really wanted to make sure that as important as the metro projects are that we had money distributed throughout the state and that's why we had such major focus in southeastern Minnesota."
The projects are expected to receive funding over the next several months.
In a press release it stated funding secured by Klobuchar and Smith will help further the following priorities:
- Addressing water and wastewater infrastructure systems
- $935,000 for the City of Rochester to replace 40-year-old unreliable water reclamation plant equipment and provide treatment to meet new regulatory requirements. The proposed project will increase the efficiency of the existing wastewater system and help decrease energy costs.
- $560,000 for the City of Zumbrota to provide a critical watermain crossing of US Highway 52 and protect existing local business from disruption due to watermain failure.
- Supporting educational and workforce development opportunities
- $2 million for Minnesota State College Southeast and South Central College to expand access to high-quality training for rural manufacturing employees.
- $825,000 for Minnesota State College Southeast to enhance the campus's modern learning space for nursing students, which will continue to support local partners and local workforce needs.
- $750,000 for the City of Rochester to address barriers to entry and advancement for women of color within construction and related fields, enabling the City of Rochester will design short-term strategies for increasing workforce participation in Destination Medical Center (DMC) projects and long-term pathways for industry participation.
- $84,000 for Red Wing Ignite to pilot the Youth Coding Leagues program in the seven school districts of Goodhue County, enabling elementary and middle school students to develop the digital skills necessary to join the competitive digital workforce in the future.
- $19,000 for Red Wing Ignite to increase woodworking educational opportunities.
- Improving public safety
- $500,000 for the Rochester Police Department to adopt a Records Management System (RMS) that integrates the agency's mobile video and digital storage technologies into a cloud-based report writing and storage solution..
- Expanding broadband access
- $3.2 million for Goodhue County to provide broadband coverage to multiple rural unserved and under-served areas.