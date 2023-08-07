Federal funding allowing Rochester Public Transit to add another park-and-ride lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit is receiving a $7.4 million grant to add the city's fifth park-and-ride lot near the Rochester Recreation Center.
The city is planning to add the lot north of the Rochester Recreation Center along Broadway avenue. RPT is hoping the parking structure will bring more people to explore more of Rochester outside of downtown. the city is expecting for the park-and-ride lot to reduce traffic significantly throughout downtown.
"This park and ride facility has the opportunity to remove hundreds of vehicles from the road, so on any given day, congestion into downtown along Broadway may be greatly reduced by us storing vehicles outside of that downtown core," said Nick Lemmer, Rochester Public Transit Communications Manager.
RPT believes this new parking facility will provide better access for everyone to take advantage of.
"When were able to get more passengers riding transit, it makes for a stronger transit system overall and what that does is make more of a livable community," said Lemmer.
The city is about to start designing the lot and says construction is expected to start in 2024.