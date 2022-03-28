Federal emergency team to help Minnesota contain bird flu outbreaks

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A federal emergency response team is activated in Minnesota to help the state contain an outbreak of bird flu.
The team from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will work with the state's Agricultural Incident Management Team in response to the confirmation of H5N1 Highly Pathogenci Avian Influenza (HPAI) in three Minnesota poultry flocks.
The team is scheduled to arrive in Minnesota on Wednesday and will assist with quarantining the infected flocks, supporting infected-site response activities, engaging in disease surveillance, and coordinating state and federal logistics and finances.
“Armed with years of preparation for this incident, our state’s Agricultural Incident Management Team is working quickly and decisively to respond to the cases of H5N1 in Minnesota,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Within hours of the first confirmed cases, our Board of Animal Health requested emergency support from the USDA. These federal partners will bring targeted expertise to contain this virus and ensure that our state’s poultry industry remains the strongest in the nation.”
The USDA team is expected to remain in the state for at least three weeks.
State officials say Minnesota is ranked #1 in turkey production in the nation with more than 660 turkey farms that raise about 40 million birds annually, more than any other state.
Turkey production generates $774 million in cash receipts annually, and in 2020, Minnesota exported about 15% of its production, worth approximately $114 million. HPAI has been confirmed in poultry flocks in Meeker, Mower, and Stearns counties
Federal health officials say poultry remains safe to eat.