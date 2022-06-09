Federal dollars to support new program to get Iowa food to underserved communities

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is launching a new program to buy and distribute locally grown and produced food to underserved communities.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says federal funding for the program is expected to bring $1.8 million to farmers for food grown, raised, and processed in Iowa.
“As consumer demand for locally grown and produced foods increases, our farmers are rising to meet the challenge,” says Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “This program builds a framework for long term partnerships that will grow economic opportunities for farmers, increase access to local food and improve supply chain resiliency.”
State officials expect at least 300 farmers will benefit from the program and it will create 2,000 distribution sites with food banks, food hub distribution partners, and the Meskwaki Nation. Iowa food hubs will purchase, aggregate, distribute, and market products from local farmers across the state.
Stakeholders interested in serving on a committee or participating as a producer or distribution partner can find additional information at https://iowaagriculture.gov/ILFPA.