Federal arrest for child porn made in Mason City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man has been arrested in Mason City on federal child pornography charges.
Brandon Manning was taken into custody on January 13, just one day after he was indicted in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids for receipt and possession of child porn.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Manning received images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between June 20 and December 11, 2019. Manning is also accused of possessing images on a smartphone of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between March 2019 and March 2020.
Federal court records state Manning was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in July 2013.