February wraps up with several above-average days

Our February started out on the cold side but temperatures recovered nicely making for a mostly above-average 28 days.
Feb. 3 welcomed the coldest day of the month with a high of only four degrees. In fact, the first three days of the month started in the blue and below the daily norm.
Our first above-average day was Saturday, Feb. 4, when temps popped back into the upper 20s. For the most part, high temperatures continued to increase from there.
Our warmest day was Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, where we hit 40 degrees while dealing with a fair amount of rain.
Overall we finished the month with 17 days in the red, above-average, and 11 days below. Calculating all the daily highs, February finished off 3.2 degrees warmer than normal.
Now that the month of March is starting, daily averages will be taking off and rising quickly. The first day of the new month features average temperatures right around freezing (32 degrees). The current forecast has us looking at highs near 40 degrees that day!
As the month finishes, on Mar. 31, the average high temperature jumps to 48 degrees.