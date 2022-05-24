Feasibility study underway for proposed Surf District hotel

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - During live events at the Surf Ballroom, the surrounding Surf District neighborhood sees quite a bit of traffic. With two restaurants opening up this year, a hotel could soon be in the works.
A feasibility study is underway to determine if a boutique-style hotel would fit in the neighborhood. The proposal could also qualify for state funding as a 'Destination Iowa' project, which would help boost tourism.
Council member Bennett Smith believes the unique concept of the hotel would fit, and would serve as a complement to other lodging options.
"It's a very exciting concept because a boutique hotel would fit the theme of the Surf District, and be congruent with that would be a tremendous fit for the project."
"We think this kind of project in the Surf District really checks a lot of the boxes that the state is looking for for this kind of project, and the funding they're providing."
To make the proposal happen, Smith says it's being done through a public-private partnership between the State of Iowa, the City of Clear Lake, the owners of the Surf Ballroom, and the non-profit organization, the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, that manages the Surf.
The study, which is being conducted by Patek Hospitality Consultants of Sussex, Wisconsin, should take about 60 days.