Feasibility study being conducted for stretch of Iowa Highway 122

MASON CITY, Iowa - It serves as the primary east-west highway into the core of Mason City, connecting the community with Interstate 35, Mason City Municipal Airport, and the western retail corridor. As Highway 122 continues to serve as an important thoroughfare, the Iowa Department of Transportation is looking to make it safer.
Together with WHKS and the City of Mason City, Iowa DOT is conducting a feasibility study of improving the stretch of Highway 122 between Winnebago Way and the western city limits. One aspect that is being studied is the possibility of adding roundabouts at intersections.
Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT says that roundabouts are statistically much safer compared to a standard, signalized interchange - a 76% reduction in injury crashes, and a 90% reduction in fatal crashes.
"As far as roundabouts compared to signalized intersections, we're talking about dual lane roundabouts. Roundabouts have 8 conflict points where you can be broad sided, have a T-bone crash. Signalized intersections have 24 spots."
Another feature being examined is the highway's median.
"Right now, the median is a ditch. Changing that, you would bring the lanes in closer together, and have a raised median there instead of a ditch. You'd have storm sewers so you'd have drainage to do that, instead of the ditch. That brings the highway in, so that gives you more room. That's definitely being taken into account."
The public is invited to a meeting to discuss plans for the project on July 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Mason City Public Library. Layouts and diagrams of what the area could look like will be presented.
The study will combine public and partner input, and will be presented to City Council in September, and then the DOT Transportation Commission in October. There is currently no set timeline for construction.