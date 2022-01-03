FDA authorizes emergency use authorization of COVID-19 booster for kids 12-15

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As kids return to school after the holidays COVID-19 cases are surging across the nation which is causing the FDA to take another step in the fight against the virus.
The FDA has authorized Pfizer vaccine boosters for kids ages 12-15.
The Emergency Use Authorization comes as new COVID cases hit an all time high last week with nearly a half a million in one day.
While the CDC still has to sign off on the EUA it would mean kids 12-15 could get the Pfizer vaccine booster five months after their last dose.
Mayo Clinic Dr. Gregory Poland says there's been a major increase in infection in children with the Omicron variant as it's highly transmissible.
Dr. Poland says in order to keep children in school and to prevent accelerating the spread of the virus it's necessary to get the booster.
However, he does say he's not optimistic about people going out and getting the extra shot.
"People don't understand the issues but think they do," he said. "People are making decisions based on fear of side effects rather than the data surrounding side effects. They tend to underestimate the consequences of COVID infections. I mean when you walk the streets of Rochester aren't you shocked by how few people in a grocery store aren't wearing a mask? I mean that's unfathomable to me."
He also wants parents concerned about myocarditis, known as inflammation of the heart, to know it's an extremely rare side effect of the vaccine.
Dr. Poland explained, "When you look at getting the risk of getting hospitalized by disease verse the risk of myocarditis in these young children there's a 5,000 fold difference. In other words, even with myocarditis, the risk of myocarditis is greater from disease, in this case about 16 fold higher, than the risk of myocarditis from the vaccine."
There may also be a third dose for 5 to 11-year-olds who may be immunocompromised. They'd be able to receive that dose two months after their second shot.