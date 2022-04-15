FDA authorizes Covid-19 breath test

KIMT NEWS 3.- The FDA just granted emergency authorization for a new Covid-19 test that can detect the virus from your breath.
The test will be used in medical offices and mobile testing sites to improve Covid-19 testing.
This new method can produce results in about three minutes. It's called the Inspectir Covid-19 Breathalyzer. The machine is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage.
It works by separating and identifying chemical mixtures to detect five compounds connected with the coronavirus.
"I think that's great. If it's less painful than a swab up your nose, the more ways we have to detect it the better," says Lisa Carlson.
Other people including Tom Lamoreux are also looking forward to this new way of testing.
"The easier we can test people, the more people will get tested, the more people know they have it," says Lamoreux. "I'm all for science and medicine."
According to a recent study, the Inspectl Covid-19 Breathlyzer identified more than 91 percent positive samples and almost 100 percent of negative samples.
Similar results were found in another study focusing on the Omicron variant. The FDA till recommends positive results be confirmed by a PCR test.