FDA approves Covid-19 vaccine for young children, parents react

ROCHESTER, Minn.- In just a week, children as young as six months old may be able to get their first vaccinations against Covid-19. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for nearly17 million kids five years and younger.
Christa Hammer is the mother of a two-year-old boy named Josiah. She is glad the FDA has now authorized Covid-19 vaccines for children her son's age. But Hammer is planning on waiting at least a bit to get him vaccinated.
"I think we plan to get him vaccinated but will probably wait a few months to just see how it goes with the first round of people who are really ready to get it just cause we have been exposed multiple times," says Hammer. "We're not too concerned at this point but we will definitely get it for him eventually."
The Moderna vaccine for young kids is now authorized for children six months to five years old. Pfizer's vaccine is approved for children 6 months through 4 years. This expanded availability is good news for mothers like Mandy Blackett. Blackett's daughter was born in March 2020 while her husband was working Covid wards.
"We're really excited it about it. We're just really relieved to have gotten to this point and we look forward to getting her vaccinated."
Blackett's daughter is one of around 17 million kids under the age of five becoming eligible to get a covid-19 vaccine for the first time. A lot of parents have been researching and planning for this opportunity for a while now.
"I think just because the vaccine is so new but understanding the science behind it is not new I think that has helped me feel less concerned about getting her vaccinated," says Brittnie Kelly, the mother a two-year-old daughter. Her pediatricians are amazing with what the recommendations are."
There's still one more step before children under five can get the shot. That last step is final approval by the CDC. The CDC vote on giving the final ok on these vaccines for young kids is expected to happen on Saturday. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has already signed off on that recommendation.