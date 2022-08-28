FBI's Mar-A-Lago redacted affidavit reveals classified documents were mixed in with 'magazines and personal notes'

UNITED STATES-The U.S Department of Justice released a heavily redacted version of the FBI's Mar-A-Lago affidavit on Friday.
The affidavit did not reveal what type of documents federal agents recovered during its search of Mar-A-Lago but did reveal three things.
The first is that federal agents knew months in advance former President Donald Trump was in possession of classified material.
Second, federal agents found classified documents mixed together with items like magazines, personal notes and other effects.
Third, Trump was given multiple opportunities to return the documents to the National Archives but did not do so.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said it will review the classified material in the coming days, a move KIMT's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said is likely to draw fire from the former president.
"Anything that does go against former President Trump, he is willing to go back at them. That is his mode of operation. There is nothing that says a former president has to be quiet about something and they can certainly say anything they like negatively about those offices and I am pretty sure that office is well aware about what is coming in the next few weeks," Hardy said.
Hardy added that Americans should keep their eyes out for what is revealed by the intelligence community regarding the documents.
"An item we need to keep our eye on is this Office of the Director of National Intelligence. They are looking, their intelligence community, classifying and relevancy of these documents, seeing what their determination is once they look through these documents. I think that is the most important near time. Each side making their claims, adding their soundbites, to me, I think we need to block that out if we possibly can and what we have to look at is what does this office, what are their findings. I think that in my opinion is the most important near term," Hardy said.
Trump has requested a special master to look over the case.
Hardy said a special master is an unbiased person that would look over the FBI's search warrant and confirm what was seized was listed in the document.