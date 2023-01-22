FBI searches President Biden's Delaware home, finds classified documents

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The FBI searched Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., on Friday and located additional items consisting of documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday, Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)