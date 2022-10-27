FBI and DOJ says local governments should keep an eye out for threats towards election workers ahead of the midterms

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) cautioned municipalities across the United States of potential threats to election workers.
Christiaan Cartwright, who is with the election team for the City of Rochester, said election workers have received more training this election cycle than years past.
Cartwright said election judges and workers were trained on de-escalation techniques in the event people become unruly on election day.
Rochester is also requesting local law enforcement to be on standby in case an incident does break out.
"We do not necessarily want to overcorrect in terms of security yet. We want to see how this election goes and we are hoping that it should be business as usual but we want to have some guard rails and we do for if there are some tensions or escalations that happen at one or two polling places," Cartwright said.
There have been no threats made towards election workers in Rochester as of now, according to Cartwright.
The FBI created the Threats to Election Workers Taskforce in 2021 and works with the DOJ to vet credible threats.