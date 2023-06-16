"Father's Day" keeps nearby hardware store busy

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Father's Day is this Sunday. Deb Prudoehl, the store manager of one of the Arrow Hardware & Paint locations in Rochester, said the store has gotten a boost in sales this week ahead of Sunday's holiday. She said the store has seen an influx in sales of grills and grilling accessories during the week. Tool kits, gift cards, and power tools have been quite popular this week as well. She said that so far this year's Father's Day has helped out their sales less so than last year's Father's Day. She went on to share why she believes it's important to appreciate our dads.
“Your dad, as you’re growing up, does-puts things aside in his life to do things to help you, and, you know, at Father’s Day is the one time of year where we can turn around and do something good for dad," Prudoehl said.
She also said there will likely be a lot of customers coming in tomorrow to buy items for Father's Day. She expects the rush on Saturday to happen between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.