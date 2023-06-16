 Skip to main content
Father's Day features a chance for showers and storms

Father's Day Forecast

The weekend will feature chances for showers and storms, mainly later Saturday and into Father's Day on Sunday. The rain wont be totally widespread, but note that there will be scattered activity moving through Iowa and Minnesota. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side as more of the heavy rain misses us to the south.

