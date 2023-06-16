The weekend will feature chances for showers and storms, mainly later Saturday and into Father's Day on Sunday. The rain wont be totally widespread, but note that there will be scattered activity moving through Iowa and Minnesota. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side as more of the heavy rain misses us to the south.
Father's Day features a chance for showers and storms
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
