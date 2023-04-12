Father of Kingsbury's children says he 'did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through This Evening and Again
on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds and
deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions for this
afternoon and evening, and possibly again from late Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be slightly
lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of
25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range from the
mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of
any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning through this evening and a Fire Weather Watch is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm this evening, and from 11 am through 8 pm
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon and from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph on
Thursday afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon and from 15
to 25 percent on Thursday afternoon

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Father of Kingsbury's children says he 'did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance'

  • Updated
  • 0
Winona PD announces end of community, organized search for Kingsbury

The father of Madeline Kingbury’s two children has issued a statement saying he has no involvement in her disappearance.

Adam Fravel, through his attorney, said he has cooperated with law enforcement since Kingsbury went missing March 31 and “did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance.”

Kingsbury Bowling Alley Flier

A flier with information on the Kingsbury case hanging in the B&B Bowl and Restaurant

Kingsbury has been classified as an endangered missing person for nearly two weeks. Thousands of people have searched parts of Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties in recent days.

You can read Fravel’s full statement below:

"Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2 nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely."

