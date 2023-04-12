Father of Kingsbury's children says he 'did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance'

The father of Madeline Kingbury’s two children has issued a statement saying he has no involvement in her disappearance.

Adam Fravel, through his attorney, said he has cooperated with law enforcement since Kingsbury went missing March 31 and “did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance.”

Kingsbury has been classified as an endangered missing person for nearly two weeks. Thousands of people have searched parts of Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties in recent days.

You can read Fravel’s full statement below:

"Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2 nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely."