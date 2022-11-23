Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa-John-Mikal McLuer Sr., who is the father of the four boys who died in a house fire, is in stable condition and was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a family member.
The family member, Alyssa Ruffin, said McLuer Sr. was sedated for the first couple of days before being woken up and learning his boys had died in the fire.
Ruffin said to continue to keep the family in their prayers.
"John Mikal has a long road to recovery ahead of him. So, he is going to need some prayers. You know, the family is all back together, if they could keep them in their prayers as they go through this time of grief. This is going to be hard on all of them," Ruffin said.
A GoFundMe page for the McLuer family hit $64,304 dollars as of Wednesday night.
Ruffin said there is also a Meal Train page set up for people who want to donate meals to the family.
A memorial visitation service will be held on Tuesday at Fullerton Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m.
Lincoln Intermediate School will hold the memorial service at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.