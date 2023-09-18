Father of badly injured North Iowa child pleads guilty

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – After the mother’s confession, the father of a Floyd County baby who suffered severe injuries is pleading guilty.
Ezekiel Larson, 23 of West Union, has entered a guilty plea to one count of child endangerment. His sentencing is scheduled for November 13.
Larson and Madison Marie Geerts of Charles City were both charged with child endangerment after their then-four-month-old son suffered a severe head injury on September 6, 2022. Law enforcement says Larson was the one taking care of the boy in Charles City when he was hurt and Geerts knew the child was badly injured but didn’t get any medical attention for him until four days later.
Investigators say the baby had been vomiting and was neither eating nor sleeping during those four days.
Geerts has already pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury. She was sentenced to five years of probation.