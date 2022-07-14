Fate of Pavilion Estates' project tabled due to pending lawsuit

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Township Board voted to table its decision on International Properties LLC's Pavilion Estates' preliminary plat on Thursday.
The developer is seeking to build 10 houses on roughly 29 acres of land in southwest Rochester near a blue heron nesting site, or rookery.
The Rochester Township Planning Commission previously voted yes to deny its recommendation of approval for the preliminary plat due to variances.
At Thursday's meeting, board members said they wanted to wait to vote on the developer's plans due to ongoing litigation.
The township board is currently in a legal battle with local group 'Save the Rookery' due to its approval of the developer's general development plan (GDP), which is set to be heard by a district judge on Friday.
The group's board president Lynn Cornell said she hopes the groups' efforts have made people more aware about the actions made by their local government.
"One thing we have learned in this process is that the local government and the local officials have alot of say in the land use planning and we need to pay attention to what is going on in our neighborhoods, what are the different developments in the county, pay attention to the local elections and I think people have not really been aware of that in the past but now I think people are aware of it because they see what is happening in our communities," Cornell said.
At the meeting, lawyers for the township and the developer said a decision is unlikely to arrive on Friday, but could be handed down by the judge around the time of the next board meeting.
The developer's preliminary plat currently has a 60 day time window that is set to expire on Aug. 15.
The next township meeting is on Aug. 11.