Fatal fire in Zumbrota Thursday

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – One person is dead after a Thursday afternoon house fire.
The Zumbrota Police Department says it was notified around 1:12 pm of a fire alarm in the 600 block of 4th Street W. A neighboring resident confirmed smoke was coming from the home. Officers went to the scene and say they found a house engulfed in smoke and were told an elderly person and two dogs were inside.
The Zumbrota Fire Department arrived and entered the home. Firefighters found one person who was removed from the home and received medical attention from Zumbrota Area Ambulance Service. That person died at the scene.
Two dogs were rescued from the home and survived.
Firefighters from Zumbrota and Wanamingo combined to quickly extinguish the fire.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal, American Red Cross, and Xcel Energy also assisted at the scene.
An investigation into this fatal fire is underway.