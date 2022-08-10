Fatal crash involving teen in Goodhue County collision

GOODHUE COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal collision involving a semi and a compact SUV happened Wednesday morning in Wanamingo Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an 18-year-old female from Zumbrota was driving south on County Road 1 and a semi driven by Jay Lawrence Bowe, 62 of Lewiston, was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles crashed in the intersection around 8:48 am.
Bowe was not injured. The State Patrol has not identified the 18-year-old from Zumbrota or released her condition but is calling this a fatal accident.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department, and Wanamingo Fire Department assisted at the scene.