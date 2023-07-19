Fatal collision Wednesday afternoon in Wabasha County

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – One driver is dead and the other hospitalized after a collision Wednesday afternoon in Wabasha County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 16-year-old was northbound on Highway 63 in a 2008 Ford Edge and a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Millville. They crashed near mile marker 70 in Mount Pleasant Township.
The 16-year-old driver was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The other driver was killed. His name has not been released.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this accident, which happened around 4:30 pm.