Fatal collision on Highway 56 in Mower County

WALTHAM, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Mower County is being called a fatal accident.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 2 pm Thursday near the intersection of Highway 56 and 320th Street. The State Patrol says David Ray Prouty, 68 of Mantorville, was driving south when he crashed with a northbound 2004 Ford Ranger driven by a 61-year-old man from Waltham.
Prouty suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The name and condition of the man from Waltham have not been released.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Hayfield Fire and Ambulance, and MnDOT assisted with this collision.