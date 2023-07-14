Fatal collision in Wabasha County involved a pickup, a motorcycle, and a deer

LAKE CITY, Minn. – A deer is being blamed for a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Friday.
It happened around 11:47 am on Highway 63 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 Ford F150 was pulling a trailer north when a southbound 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a deer. The State Patrol says the motorcycle rider then crashed into the trailer being pulled by the pickup.
The names of those involved have not been released. The motorcycle rider has been identified as a 29-year-old man from Lake City. The driver of the pickup is a 37-year-old man from Goodhue. A 36-year-old female from Goodhue and three children under the age of 12 were passengers in the pickup.
Lake City Fire and Ambulance assisted with this deadly accident.