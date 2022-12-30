 Skip to main content
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist

Fatal Crash

WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver.

The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42.  A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg.  A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha police and ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Minnesota Department of Transportation, and Mayo 1 Air all assisted at the scene.

