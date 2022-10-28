Farmers worry about future crop outlooks as drought conditions worsen

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-Farmers in Olmsted County are hoping for a few more rainfalls before winter sets in, as most of the area is currently in a moderate drought.
Matt Kruger, who owns a farm in Pine Island, said there were only two good rainfalls in Oct., leaving his soil an inch of water short.
The dry conditions have not been all bad, though, according to Kruger.
Farmers are able to harvest at a more efficient rate, while drying their crops faster.
However, Kruger said the conditions have proven to be dangerous.
"Last Sunday night I was baling and the baler started on fire. So, we had to call Pine Island Fire Department to put out a fire because it was so dry and we had issues with just picking up a rock and creating a spark and we had a fire," Kruger said.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture received 3,000 applications for drought relief payments in 2021, which amounted to more than $19 million dollars in expenses.