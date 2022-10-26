Farmers Union holds massive candidate forum in Byron

BYRON, Minn.-The Olmsted County Farmers Union hosted a meet and greet with state candidates at Frank N' Stein in Byron on Wednesday.
State candidates for senate and house races 20 through 25 attended the event.
Candidates were asked how they plan to address some of the problems facing the farming industry, like climate change and retaining family farms.
In the house race for district 20B, candidates Elise Diesslin (DFL) and Steve Jacob (GOP) offered their views on the role government should play in the industry.
"If you do not want to use that resource, then do not use it but if you need it and you want it, I would like to see more subsidized programs that you can either start fresh if you want to start brand new in farming or if you want to be able to keep it in your family. You should be able to do so," Diesslin said.
"The problem with ban after ban after ban, it sends a message to the community that go do your business somewhere else. This county is not business friendly, our state is not business friendly and pitting one farmer against another is not the solution either," Jacob said.
A member with the union said the group advocated for better healthcare prices, climate resiliency technology, drought relief and more during the 2021 state legislative session.
Early voting is open in Minnesota until Nov. 7.
Election day is on Nov. 8.