Farmers struggle through exceptional drought conditions

AUSTIN, Minn. - Parts of Mower and Freeborn counties are under exceptional drought conditions.
It's the first time the area has seen this level since the drought monitor was created in 2000.
For area farmers, the struggle has only worsened as the drought continues.
Corn and soybean harvests have been hit the hardest by the lack of rain. Yield will be down in large amounts varying from farm to farm.
Quality has also gone down. Many crops will only be good for use as livestock feed when they're harvested.
According to KIMT's Storm Team 3, precipitation levels are 9 inches lower than normal in Austin this year.
Farmers in the area say they have felt the impact.
"We're probably working on less than 25 percent of our normal annual rainfall during the growing season," said Richard Rohrer, a farmer in Grand Meadow.
"If you are doing tillage, it's gonna cost more in fuel and parts for running through and doing the tillage," added Tom Cotter, owner of Cotter Farms. "It's going to affect next year's crops."
There is soil health work you can do to keep more moisture in the ground like planting these cover crops. For corn like this though, it might be too late.