Farmer uses drip tape to combat lack of rain

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.- Since May 14th, Norm Gross, the farmer at Earth Dance Farm, said that only about half an inch of rain has fallen on his land. That's led to him having to irrigate his crops quite a bit. Gross and his interns have been moving drip tape from one section of a field to another roughly every six hours since the beginning of May. He said it's not weird for a farmer to do that across a ten day stretch, but continuing the practice for almost two months is rare.
“I like to stay positive. I like to, of course, work hard and do my best but stay grounded in-in the reality that-that life is more than the situation at hand," Gross said.
He predicts that his crop yield this year will be smaller than his crop yield last year. He said the lack of rain in recent weeks has led to fewer bugs coming after his crops. It's also led to fewer of his crops getting sick.