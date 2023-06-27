 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Farmer uses drip tape to combat lack of rain

  • Updated
  • 0
A farmer has struggled with the lack of rain we've had these last several weeks. 

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.- Since May 14th, Norm Gross, the farmer at Earth Dance Farm, said that only about half an inch of rain has fallen on his land. That's led to him having to irrigate his crops quite a bit. Gross and his interns have been moving drip tape from one section of a field to another roughly every six hours since the beginning of May. He said it's not weird for a farmer to do that across a ten day stretch, but continuing the practice for almost two months is rare.

“I like to stay positive. I like to, of course, work hard and do my best but stay grounded in-in the reality that-that life is more than the situation at hand," Gross said.

He predicts that his crop yield this year will be smaller than his crop yield last year. He said the lack of rain in recent weeks has led to fewer bugs coming after his crops. It's also led to fewer of his crops getting sick.

