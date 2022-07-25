Farm-to-school funding to improve nutrition for Iowa students

DES MOINES, Iowa – Nearly $100,000 is going to the Iowa Department of Education to help connect Iowa schools with local and regional farmers to incorporate fresh, locally grown food in school meals.
Total funding includes $67,677 from the US Department of Agriculture and $25,000 from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
“It’s a win-win when we can assist our schools with providing nutritious and delicious meals to Iowa students while also building demand and markets for locally grown and produced Iowa products,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Initiatives like the Farm-to-School program are important because they help to shorten the distance from farm to plate, improve our supply chain resiliency, and foster long-term connections between students, schools, and farmers.”
This funding will be used to provide opportunities for school nutrition program operators to connect with Iowa farmers at monthly meet-ups, develop training tools to help operators better understand purchasing and food safety procedures, encourage avenues for local foods to be incorporated into school menus and celebrate farm to school activities across the state.
“This Farm-to-School funding is a great benefit to students, schools, and local economies,” says Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Establishing strong local connections with farmers and producers and incorporating fresh local ingredients in school meals impacts student health and learning and helps keep school purchasing dollars right here in Iowa.”
More information is available on the Farm to School page on the Iowa Department of Education's website.